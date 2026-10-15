From Italy with Love on The Mother Road: Why Route 66 is an Italian Bucket-List Moment

On November 11, 2026, the legendary Route 66 turns 100. For many Italians, the anniversary is more than a historical footnote—it is an invitation to chase one of America’s most enduring myths of freedom, neon, and open asphalt.

Established on November 11, 1926, the roughly 3,940-kilometer highway once stretched from Chicago, Illinois, to Santa Monica, California, crossing eight states. Officially decommissioned in 1985, it lives on as Historic Route 66: a patchwork of preserved stretches, vintage diners, neon signs, quirky roadside attractions, and small-town Americana that continues to captivate travelers worldwide.

For Italians, the road holds a special place in the cultural imagination, fueled by literature, music, film, and a deep-seated romance with the American road trip.

Italian Photographer Roberto Rossi

The Italian Fascination with the Mother Road

Route 66 has long resonated in Italy as a symbol of liberty and discovery. It appears in the collective memory through John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath (where it earned the nickname “Mother Road”), Nat King Cole’s “Get Your Kicks on Route 66,” Jack Kerouac’s beat-era wanderings, and films like Easy Rider. Italian media and travelers often describe it in almost mythic terms—an asphalt ribbon that promises the classic American dream of movement and reinvention.

This cultural pull has translated into real travel demand. Italians have shown resilient interest in the United States even as some other European markets fluctuated. Roughly 1.1 million Italians visited the US in 2024 (with continued growth reported into 2025 in several datasets), ranking Italy among the stronger European source markets.

Travelers from Italy tend to stay longer than average, seek authentic experiences beyond major cities, and rank road trips among their most desired activities. National parks, historic sites, outdoor adventures, and film-location tourism all rank high—elements that Route 66 delivers in abundance.

Brand USA has actively cultivated this interest.

In March 2025, the organization staged a major stop of its “Great USA Road Trip” roadshow in Milan, partnering with Turisanda 1924 (an Alpitour World brand) and United Airlines. The B2B event brought US destination representatives from along the route—Chicago, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Texas, New Mexico, Albuquerque, California, and Santa Monica—together with Italian travel agents and media. The focus was clear: position the centennial as a prime moment for Italians to experience the authentic American road trip.

Travelers from Italy stop by Big Mike’s Route 66 Road Relics in Seligman AZ

How Italians Are Traveling Route 66

Italian tour operators have responded with a wave of dedicated products for 2026. Offerings range from flexible self-drive fly-and-drive packages to fully guided group tours and motorcycle adventures (Harley-Davidson and other brands remain especially popular).

Turisanda 1924 has been particularly active, launching centennial-specific itineraries including a group motorcycle tour (“100 Anni della Route 66”) that covers the full route from Chicago to Santa Monica, as well as fly-and-drive options focused on the western stretches with iconic stops such as the Grand Canyon, Monument Valley, and Las Vegas. Other operators—Evolution Travel, specialized adventure and group firms, and smaller independent players—offer 10- to 21-day programs, sometimes with Italian-speaking coordinators, support vehicles, and curated lodging that mixes classic motels with mid-range hotels.

Typical itineraries start in Chicago (or occasionally reverse the direction for logistical reasons) and end in Los Angeles or Santa Monica. Travelers often build in side trips to national parks and iconic photo stops such as Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, the Blue Whale of Catoosa, Seligman (Arizona’s “Birthplace of Historic Route 66”), and Oatman. Spring and autumn are widely recommended for milder weather across the diverse climates the route traverses; summer brings longer days but intense desert heat.

Indicative costs (per person, based on 2025–2026 operator and guide estimates) vary widely by duration, vehicle type, and comfort level:

10–14 days self-drive: roughly $2,460 – $5,820+ (including flights, car rental with one-way fee, and lodging).

Longer or guided/moto packages: $3,250 – $8,400+.

Key variables include international flights (often multi-city: arrive Chicago, depart Los Angeles), car or motorcycle rental, fuel, insurance, and experiences.

Other Notes on Italian Travelers

Most Italian citizens need only an ESTA for stays under 90 days. An Italian driver’s license is generally accepted. Operators and independent guides stress the importance of following Historic Route 66 markers rather than relying solely on modern interstates, downloading offline maps, and allowing time for spontaneous stops—the essence of the experience lies in the diners, neon, and small-town conversations as much as the famous landmarks.

An Italian-language resource and community presence (including sites dedicated to Route 66) helps travelers plan authentic itineraries and avoid purely tourist-trap stretches. Some Italian writers even draw parallels between Route 66 and domestic roads such as the Via Emilia, which once carried the mass tourism boom of the 1950s and 1960s toward the Adriatic Riviera—an evocative, if imperfect, comparison that underscores the cultural resonance of the “road trip” idea itself.

Why 2026 Matters

The centennial has amplified interest with events, restorations, and heightened media attention along the route. For Italian travelers, it offers a once-in-a-generation chance to drive a living piece of American cultural history at a moment when both the infrastructure and the storytelling around it are especially vibrant.

Whether on two wheels or four, in a guided group or independently, Italians are answering the call of the Mother Road. In an era of fast travel and curated experiences, Route 66 still promises something slower, more open-ended, and deeply American—an experience that continues to speak powerfully across the Atlantic.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life.

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