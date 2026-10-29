The Galena Bulldogs volleyball team has made school history, and Frequency 66 is helping preserve the story behind the milestone.

For the first time in school history, the Bulldogs have qualified for the state volleyball tournament, marking a significant achievement for the student-athletes, coaching staff, school, and the Galena community.

Frequency 66 will sit down with members of the team and its coaching staff for a special podcast interview during the week of November 2. The episode will be released November 10 as part of the Potluck Party in the Park, Galena’s Route 66 Centennial Celebration.

The podcast will offer an opportunity to reflect on the season, the team’s journey to state, and what the historic accomplishment means to the athletes and their community.

Putting Student-Athletes First

The production also reflects Frequency 66’s commitment to traditional media ethics and responsible reporting when working with student-athletes.

The interview was arranged through direct contact with the school and the appropriate channels, ensuring that the production process respects the roles of the student-athletes, coaches, and school administration.

Rather than immediately broadcasting or releasing the interview, Frequency 66 has scheduled the episode for November 10. The additional time will allow the student-athletes, coaches, and administration to review and approve the podcast before it becomes available to the public.

The approach underscores the importance of working collaboratively with schools when covering student-athletes and recognizing that their accomplishments deserve thoughtful, responsible coverage.

A Historic Team, A Historic Celebration

The November 10 release will coincide with Galena’s Potluck Party in the Park, an event celebrating the centennial of historic Route 66 and the communities that have helped shape the Mother Road’s legacy.

During the celebration, the Bulldogs will also be honored in a special presentation featuring the mayor and the president of the Kansas Historic Route 66 Association.

The recognition will provide another opportunity for the community to celebrate the team’s historic season and acknowledge the dedication and hard work behind its achievement.

For Frequency 66, the timing brings together two important elements of its mission: telling the stories of the people who make Galena special and documenting the community’s history as Route 66 marks its 100th anniversary.

While Route 66 is internationally recognized for its place in American transportation and popular culture, its enduring story is also built on the people, institutions, and hometown accomplishments that give its communities their identity.

The Bulldogs’ historic volleyball season is one of those stories.

Mark the Date

The special Galena Bulldogs volleyball podcast will be released November 10 on Frequency 66, coinciding with the Potluck Party in the Park Route 66 Centennial Celebration.

Following their historic qualification for the state tournament, the Bulldogs will have an opportunity to share their story with the community and become part of Galena’s growing collection of stories worth preserving.

For a school and community celebrating a first-ever trip to state, the occasion is about more than a tournament. It is about recognizing an achievement, honoring the people behind it, and preserving a moment in Galena history.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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The Next 100 Years on Route 66

Route 66 has a past. The Next 100 Years need storytellers. Frequency 66 is now accepting interviews, news submissions, and story ideas from everyone on the Mother Road.

More videos, photos and stories peppered on the links below!

Add your chapter today!

🌐 Website: Frequency66.com

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61595024848742

💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/frequency-sixty-six-8363071b9/

▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM6DxRyeHT_tBUFJ5C-IzMw

✉️ Substack: https://frequency66.substack.com

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