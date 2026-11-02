Frequency 66 has launched a Route 66 Centennial Sale, a $100 package marking the highway’s 100th anniversary.

The package includes

a Special Kansas Centennial Route 66 Collector’s Coin ($40/value)

Route 66 Kansas Signature Shield Poster from Route 66 Centennial Year ($20/value)

a Next 100 Years Straw ($5/value)

a one-year membership to S&H Green Stamps ($100+/value)

a one-year membership to Frequency 66 ($66/value)

a one-year membership to Club 66 (opens March 2027) ($99/value)

Digital Certificate as a Route 66: Next 100 Years supporter marking the Centennial (priceless)

Centennial Sale Packages can be purchased online anytime or at the Route 66 Centennial Celebration Potluck Party in the Park in Galena, Kansas - The Hometown of Route 66.

The sale runs through November 11, 2026.

For more information, email studio@frequency66.com or theindustrialforest(at)gmail(dot)com

Jason Spiess is a founder of Frequency 66 and the host of the podcast The Main Street of America. Spiess is also a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road until January 2028. Spiess is a member of Club 66.

Follow Frequency 66 on YouTube or Facebook or LinkedIn

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: studio(at)frequency66(dot)com

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

The Next 100 Years on Route 66

Route 66 has a past. The Next 100 Years need storytellers. Frequency 66 is now accepting interviews, news submissions, and story ideas from everyone on the Mother Road.

More videos, photos and stories peppered on the links below!

Add your chapter today!

🌐 Website: Frequency66.com

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61595024848742

💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/frequency-sixty-six-8363071b9/

▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM6DxRyeHT_tBUFJ5C-IzMw

✉️ Substack: https://frequency66.substack.com

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