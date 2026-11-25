Tail fins, chrome, and a 1959 Cadillac state of mind are coming to Route 66. The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum in Sapulpa opens the doors of its $1.6 million expansion to the public on Dec. 1, and the first exhibit in the new space is called “Fifties and Fins.”

The addition is a 5,000-square-foot showroom and event space. “Fifties and Fins” is the first of what the museum says will be many rotating exhibits, celebrating the vintage tail fins and chrome made famous by the 1959 Cadillac.

KTUL reports that the expansion is known as the John Stewart Garage and has room for 20 cars, along with events. More space means more classic cars and more displays for visitors to see.

The expansion was made possible in large part by a $1 million Route 66 revitalization grant from the Oklahoma Route 66 Commission. Fundraising efforts brought in the remaining $500,000 needed to finish the project.

The project also added an outdoor plaza that wraps around the museum’s well-known 66-foot-tall replica gas pump out front.

Museum Executive Director Lina Holmes said 2026 has been a tremendous year for the museum. Route 66 celebrated its Centennial, and the museum completed a major project of its own. The museum opened in 2016 in a former armory building, so this is also its tenth year of operation.

The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum is located at 13 Sahoma Lake Road in Sapulpa, Oklahoma 74066. For more information, call (918) 216-1171 or visit heartofroute66.org.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast. He is also a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Club 66.

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