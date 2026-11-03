Cruising Route 66 in a 1930 Ford Model A

On a stretch of historic Route 66, a gleaming 1930 Ford Model A rolls along with a quiet confidence that belies its age. Its current owner, who has cared for the car since about 2004, was happy to share the story of how this particular two-door found its way into his hands—and onto one of America’s most storied highways.

The beautiful vintage car began life as a project in a home garage in Houston. An older man built it there, piece by piece. After he passed away, his wife sold the vehicle to a buyer who preferred a coupe. That owner eventually traded it for the body style he wanted.

The next caretaker, a man roughly 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, discovered the car’s dimensions were simply too tight for comfort.

“Little size issues there,” the current owner notes with a laugh.

He purchased the Model A next, then set about a thorough overhaul: stripping out the wiring, gutting the interior, and carefully going through the entire vehicle until it was road-ready again.

Today the car is powered by a 355-cubic-inch Chevrolet engine paired with an automatic transmission—a modern heart in a classic body that still turns heads. Fuel economy sits around an estimated 13 miles per gallon, though the exact tank capacity remains a bit of a mystery, so the figure is an educated guess based on real-world driving.

The Model A is currently in the middle of a long Route 66 journey. The owners started in Arkansas, drove north to Chicago, turned around, and are now heading west through Kansas toward California.

“We’re out on a journey now with it,” the owner says simply. “It drives good.”

Asked how far they plan to go, the answer is straightforward: “All the way.”

In an era of modern highway travel, this 1930 Model A offers a slower, more deliberate way to experience the Mother Road: a machine with a complicated past, a carefully rebuilt present, and a long stretch of open asphalt still ahead.

Jason Spiess is a founder of Frequency 66 and the host of the podcast The Main Street of America. Spiess is also a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road until January 2028. Spiess is a member of Club 66.

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