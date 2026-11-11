Country music icon Clint Black is headed to Albuquerque. The singer-songwriter will perform at the Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino Hotel on Sunday, March 7, 2027.

Presale ticket sales begin Wednesday, Nov. 11, with general public sales opening Friday, Nov. 13, at rt66casino.com/legends.

One of the defining voices of modern country music’s late-1980s and 1990s boom, Black remains a strong live draw more than three decades after his breakthrough. Fans can expect a night of the sharp songwriting, traditional country sound, and familiar hits that first made him a star.

From Houston Clubs to Country Stardom

Clint Patrick Black was born Feb. 4, 1962, in Long Branch, New Jersey, but raised from infancy in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas. The youngest of four brothers in a working-class family, he grew up surrounded by music. He taught himself harmonica as a teenager, then picked up guitar, and was performing in local clubs by his late teens.

After years of grinding through Houston nightclubs while working day jobs, Black formed a songwriting partnership with guitarist Hayden Nicholas in 1987. A demo tape reached ZZ Top manager Bill Ham, who signed Black and helped secure a deal with RCA Nashville. His 1989 debut album, Killin’ Time, became one of the most successful country debuts in history.

The album produced a remarkable run of No. 1 singles, including “A Better Man,” “Killin’ Time,” “Nobody’s Home,” and “Walkin’ Away.” Black wrote or co-wrote every track. The record went triple platinum and helped launch the “Class of ’89,” a wave of artists that also included Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson and reshaped commercial country music.

Over the following decade and beyond, Black accumulated more than 20 million album sales, 13 No. 1 country singles, and a string of awards that included CMA Male Vocalist of the Year and the Horizon Award. He has written or co-written nearly all of his hits—an uncommon level of creative control in Nashville. Later projects included founding the independent label Equity Music Group and occasional acting roles, including a part in the 1994 film Maverick.

Black continues to tour regularly, delivering the catalog that established him as one of the most consistent and respected traditionalist voices of his generation.

A Landmark Venue on the Mother Road

The setting for the March show carries its own history. Route 66 Casino Hotel is owned and operated by the Pueblo of Laguna through Laguna Development Corporation. The casino opened in September 2003 just west of Albuquerque along Interstate 40, near the historic path of Route 66. A 154-room hotel followed in 2007.

The property has long featured live entertainment, but its performance space received a major upgrade in 2024. Legends Theater underwent an extensive renovation and technological overhaul estimated at around $15 million. The roughly 2,900- to 3,000-seat venue reopened in November 2024 with a concert by The Black Crowes and has since hosted a steady calendar of national touring acts.

The rebuilt theater features state-of-the-art audio, lighting, and large LED screens, along with updated seating and infrastructure designed for concerts, comedy, and other large events. The audiovisual integration earned industry recognition, including “Best Casino Project” honors. Venue officials have described the goal as creating the premier indoor live-performance space in the Southwest.

For a region closely tied to the legacy of Route 66, the casino’s location and branding lean into that heritage while offering modern amenities, dining, gaming, and entertainment.

Tickets and Details

Clint Black’s March 7 appearance marks another high-profile booking for the upgraded Legends Theater.

Presale begins Nov. 11, followed by general public sales on Nov. 13. Tickets are available at rt66casino.com/legends.

Black’s shows typically feature a strong selection of his signature hits mixed with the storytelling and musicianship that have defined his career since Killin’ Time first hit the charts.

For New Mexico fans of classic country, the combination of a proven hitmaker and a freshly modernized venue should make for a memorable night on the edge of the old Mother Road.

CLINT BLACK: NUMBER 1s LIVE ON TOUR – 2027 DATES

FEBRUARY

6 – St. Petersburg, FL – Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill

11 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Theatre

12 – Akron, OH – Goodyear Theater

13 – Florence, IN – Belterra Casino Resort & Spa

18 – Augusta, GA – The Bell Auditorium

19 – Dothan, AL – Dothan Civic Center

20 – Biloxi, MS – IP Casino, Resort & Spa

23 – San Antonio, TX – San Antonio Rodeo

27 – Lemoore, CA – Tachi Palace Casino Resort*

28 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento, Hard Rock Live

MARCH

5 – Ivins, UT – Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Tuacahn Amphitheatre*

6 – Las Vegas, NV – Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

7 – Albuquerque, NM – Route 66 Casino Hotel, Grand Ballroom

12 – Tyler, TX – UT Tyler Cowan Center

13 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

14 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall

APRIL

1 – Deadwood, SD – Deadwood Mountain Grand

2 – Grand Forks, ND – Chester Fritz Auditorium

3 – Bismarck, ND – Bismarck Event Center

8 – Grand Junction, CO – The Avalon Theatre

9 – Pueblo, CO – Pueblo Memorial Hall

17 – Pine Bluff, AR – Saracen Casino Resort, Saracen Event Center*

18 – Georgetown, TX – Two Step Inn

22 – Fayetteville, GA – Trilith LIVE

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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