There is a map of the human body that no X-ray has ever shown. It climbs the spine in seven stops, and many people use it to explain how they feel. Hang on to your hat, because here at Route 66 After Hours, we’re going to start talking and walking our way up it.

It’s called the chakra system: seven energy centers stacked from the base of the spine to the crown of the head. In this eight-part series, we’ll take them one at a time. Tonight, the whole map.

The Seven

The infographic that sparked this series describes them this way, and the descriptions below are the claims of the system, not settled fact.

Root (Muladhara): safety, security, grounding, and basic needs Sacral (Svadhisthana): creativity, passion, emotions, and sexuality Solar Plexus (Manipura): personal power, confidence, and willpower Heart (Anahata): love, compassion, forgiveness, and connection Throat (Vishuddha): communication, truth, and self-expression Third Eye (Ajna): intuition, insight, and imagination Crown (Sahasrara): spiritual connection and higher consciousness

The idea is that each center carries a theme. When it is open and balanced, you feel its “high frequency” side, such as safety, joy, confidence, or clarity. When it is blocked, you feel the opposite: fear, guilt, low self-esteem, or disconnection.

The word chakra means “wheel.” The concept arose in Hinduism, and traditions differ on the count: Buddhist texts mention four or five chakras, while Hindu sources often list six or seven. The seven-chakra version became established a few centuries after the earlier systems, adding the “thousand-petaled” crown at the top of the head.

The rainbow-colored seven-chakra chart most of us picture is a more recent arrangement. The modern Western system arose from several sources, starting in the 1880s with H. P. Blavatsky and other Theosophists, followed by Sir John Woodroffe’s 1919 book The Serpent Power and Charles Leadbeater’s 1927 book The Chakras. The rainbow colors, psychological attributes, and many correspondences with other systems were added later.

So the ideas are old, but the poster on the wall is a modern synthesis.

The Frequencies Behind the Seven

Every chakra is said to carry a frequency, and in this system it’s a feeling. It’s the state that comes through when the center is open and balanced. Sound healing takes the idea a step further and gives each chakra a pitch and a chant.

One sound-healing course pairs each chakra with a Solfeggio tone and a one-syllable chant called a bija mantra.

Root: 396 Hz, chant LAM. Safety, stability, abundance.

Sacral: 417 Hz, chant VAM. Joy, creativity, sensuality.

Solar Plexus: 528 Hz, chant RAM. Confidence, motivation, empowerment.

Heart: 639 Hz, chant YAM. Love, acceptance, harmony.

Throat: 741 Hz, chant HAM. Authentic expression, clarity, trust.

Third Eye: 852 Hz, chant OM. Intuition, inner wisdom, vision.

Crown: 963 Hz, chant AH. Unity, understanding, bliss.

The idea is to listen to the tone or chant the syllable while focusing on that spot on the body. Seven stops, seven notes, one ascending scale.

The 432 Hz Theory

There is one more thread tugging at the edge of the map. The standard tuning for the note A is 440 Hz, set by the International Organization for Standardization. According to a theory that has circulated online for years, that number was no accident.

The story goes that 432 Hz is the “natural” pitch, in tune with the vibrations of nature itself. In the theory, the 440 Hz standard was introduced by Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels to make people more anxious. Other tellers bring in the Rockefeller Foundation and what they call a “war on consciousness.” One of the best-known sources is Leonard Horowitz’s 2010 essay, “Musical Cult Control.”

And of course, the chakras get pulled in. In Alan Cross’s report for Global News, he was told that songs tuned to 440 Hz work on the third eye, the “thinking” center, while 432 Hz stimulates the heart, the “feeling” center.

Which brings us back to the map.

Why It Resonates Now

The mental health perspective. The chakra themes line up with things many people struggle with today: fear and financial insecurity, trouble speaking up, difficulty giving or receiving love, and a sense of purpose gone missing. The system gives people a vocabulary for naming where they feel stuck. Psychologist Carl Jung also incorporated chakras into his system of symbols.

The spiritual perspective. The chakra map is a framework for turning attention inward, with each center a place to focus on during meditation. Yoga author Daniel Simpson describes chakras as concentration points that exist as visualized, and he criticizes New Age writers for presenting them as physical fact. That distinction matters, and it’s a good question to carry through the whole series: is a chakra a place in the body, or a place in the mind?

The science perspective. This is where the line gets drawn carefully. Empirical research on the chakras themselves is limited, though several Western scholars have proposed links to anatomical locations or brain-body structures. The stronger research is on the practices around them. Reviews suggest yoga can improve symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress, and researchers have proposed attention to internal body sensation, called interoception, as one mechanism.

That mechanism is still being tested: one scoping review found little direct evidence for it, with only three studies linking yoga, interoception, and pain. And research on yoga’s effect on the parasympathetic nervous system has been held back by methodological limitations.

So the practices have research behind them, while the chakras themselves, as measurable energy centers, are not quite accepted into mainstream science.

However, other cultures have long engaged in frequency and chakra healing practices.

What’s Next

Next in Part Two, we start at the base of the spine with the Root Chakra: safety, stability, and why so many people feel ungrounded right now.

Route 66 After Hours is a podcast dedicated to alternative theories, controversial conversations, and civilized discourse. Some of the topics may feel too advanced or out of reach for some listeners—but for others, it’s pure bubblegum for the mind.

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