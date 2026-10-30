Casey’s General Store has donated a pizza party in support of a special Frequency 66 podcast celebrating the Galena Bulldogs Girls Volleyball Team and its historic trip to the state tournament.

The donation is another example of local businesses stepping forward to recognize and support the people and accomplishments that make the Galena community special. Frequency 66 is honored to have been asked to be part of the celebration and to help tell the story of a team that has made school history.

For the first time in school history, the Galena Bulldogs Girls Volleyball Team earned a trip to the state tournament, marking a significant milestone for the players, coaches, school, and community. Regardless of the outcome at state, the accomplishment represents a season worth celebrating and a moment that will be remembered in Galena athletics.

Frequency 66 Podcasts will record a special conversation with members of the volleyball team during the week of November 2, following the team’s return from the state tournament.

The podcast will be released on November 10 as part of the Route 66 Centennial Celebration: A Potluck Party in the Park in Galena.

The interview is being coordinated through the school and its established communication channels. Frequency 66 is following traditional media protocols when working with student-athletes, allowing the players, coaches, and school administration the opportunity to review and approve the interview and its release before it is made public.

The podcast is intended to give the athletes an opportunity to share their experiences, reflect on the season, and talk about what it means to be part of the first Galena girls volleyball team in school history to reach the state tournament.

The team will also receive special recognition during the Route 66 Centennial Celebration on Tuesday, November 10. The recognition will take place at 5 p.m., following the second high school musical performance, and will honor the Bulldogs for their historic achievement and accomplishments.

The celebration runs from 2 to 6 p.m. and brings together local businesses, community members, and friends of Route 66 to recognize the highway’s 100th anniversary.

The event’s theme, “Celebrate the Centennial. Invest in the Next 100 Years,” reflects the importance of recognizing the people, organizations, and community achievements that will help shape Galena’s future.

Casey’s General Store’s pizza party donation, the podcast, and the team’s recognition are all contributions to that larger community celebration.

“We’re honored to be asked to be part of this,” local Casey’s management said when asked.

That sentiment captures the spirit behind Frequency 66’s involvement: being honored to be part of history. And in Galena, it’s a double-shot of history being recorded in the annals of time. Route 66 is celebrating 100 years of American history, while the Galena Bulldogs girls volleyball team is making school history of its own. The opportunity to help recognize these student-athletes, share their story, and be part of a community celebration is meaningful in its own right.

The Route 66 Centennial Celebration is open to the public and free to attend. Community members and local businesses are invited to participate in the potluck and help celebrate both 100 years of Route 66 and the people making history in Galena today.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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The Next 100 Years on Route 66

Route 66 has a past. The Next 100 Years need storytellers. Frequency 66 is now accepting interviews, news submissions, and story ideas from everyone on the Mother Road.

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