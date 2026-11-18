Today’s story is about a Carbon Patch Kid named Matt Foliage.

Matt Foliage was a motivational speaker traveling from Carbon Patch to Carbon Patch trying to motivate other Carbon Patch Kids who are down in the compost pile.

Matt Foliage was a cheerful, optimistic Carbon Patch Kid and loved to help others find their inner potential.

This is because Matt Foliage had once been uprooted from his environment. Matt Foliage thought he was going to dry up and wither away into the ground.

But Matt Foliage be-leaf-ed in his inner voice and potential. It wasn’t easy or overnight either. No, for a year, Matt Foliage had to live in a can down by the river just to survive.

Matt Foliage’s experience became very captivating and interesting to the other Carbon Patch Kids. In fact, Matt Foliage was outright inspiring.