Carbon Patch Kids: Homer J Sunflower and Mean Joe Green Bean go to the River
One day Homer J Sunflower and Mean Joe Green Bean were walking to the river.
Homer J Sunflower was carrying a big bag of rocks.
“What are you doing with all those rocks, Homer J Sunflower?” asked Mean Joe Green Beans.
“I’m taking these rocks to the river so we can play a game,” said Homer J Sunflower.
“What game is that?” asked Mean Joe Green Bean said.
“A good old fashioned game of rock toss,” said Homer J Sunflower.
“That sounds like fun!” said Mean Joe Green Bean.
When they got to the river, Homer J Sunflower spread out a blanket and they ate their picnic.