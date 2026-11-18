One day Homer J Sunflower and Mean Joe Green Bean were walking to the river.

Homer J Sunflower was carrying a big bag of rocks.

“What are you doing with all those rocks, Homer J Sunflower?” asked Mean Joe Green Beans.

“I’m taking these rocks to the river so we can play a game,” said Homer J Sunflower.

“What game is that?” asked Mean Joe Green Bean said.

“A good old fashioned game of rock toss,” said Homer J Sunflower.

“That sounds like fun!” said Mean Joe Green Bean.

When they got to the river, Homer J Sunflower spread out a blanket and they ate their picnic.