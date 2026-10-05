Built to Drive Route 66: A Purple '31 and a Day on the Mother Road

Some cars are built to sit under a rope at a show. This one was built for the road… and behind a rope. But life’s too short to live behind a rope.

“We built it to drive and we’re going to drive,” the owner told me during a roadside stop on Route 66. The car is a purple 1931 Ford. Asked about its condition, the owners explained there was nothing to keep up.

“We just built it,” they said.

The couple said they are from Oklahoma and are out for the day enjoying Route 66. For Gouda and I, who are from Minnesota, the color purple was the icing on the cake.

“Being from Minnesota, I love the color, Purple Rain baby,” I said to the owners. “Vikings too, Prince and the Vikings are Minnesota purple through and through.”

“She wants to see purple rain here,” the owner replied jokingly about his wife's love for the color purple.

A paw print with a heart sits on the side of the car. It stands for the couple’s two dogs, one of which is a beagle.

I told them I love beagles but would never own one because they never stop barking. The owners said theirs is the opposite and doesn’t bark.

I was stunned. They hit the lottery with a beagle that doesn’t bark 30 hours a day. Again, I love beagles and had one as a child.

They added that the dogs don’t ride in the car, so the paw print is as close as the dogs get to the road trip.

When they are not traveling in their 1931 Ford, they are living and working in and around the Jay, Oklahoma, area. Not familiar with that town, I had to ask if that was the letter “J” like Homer J Simpson or like the jay-bird.

The answer was the bird, and I’m still not sure whether I said “purple jay” out loud or just thought it. Lots of purple and rhyming words to get lost in at this point in the conversation.

One thing I was certain of, this was a gorgeous vehicle in front of the Kansas Visitor’s Center on Main Street in the Hometown of Route 66.