With just a few days before the official 100th birthday of Route 66, the City of Bethany, Oklahoma was deep into the spirit of the centennial celebration on Saturday, drawing locals and visitors to the downtown strip along old Route 66, which also doubles as NW 39th Street in this cozy suburb, just west of Oklahoma City.

Beautiful, blue skies created a bright and welcoming environment as the eastbound lanes were closed off to allow pedestrians to scope out the many crafts, locally-made foods and snacks and other bric-a-brac, some of which embraced Route 66 itself.

The events began at 10 a.m., and was organized by the Bethany Merchants Association. The downtown block party featuring music, food trucks and local vendors give a chance for folks to explore the many shopping options available in Bethany. In fact, there was even a table encouraging folks to give their opinion about how Bethany’s future should shape up to be going forward, with all sorts of ideas regarding what artistic projects should be embraced. The public was encouraged to offer their opinions and thoughts.

And the kids had plenty to do. A fun, balloon-filled bubble allowed children to frolic, and some boys tried – unsuccessfully – to ride a mechanical bull.

VENDORS

Nicalee Sowders was operating the Boost & Bloom booth and had a plenty of Route 66-themed stickers for sale. Sowders added that it is on her “bucket list” to travel the entire length of Route 66 someday.

Nearby, Maranda Kitchingham, of Yukon, with Mint Branding, a promotional products company, was trying her hand at selling homemade toffee and Chex mix treats.

“This is my first time,” she said, noting she had only had one customer so far. However, as a toffee lover, I could not resist buying a bag of toffee for my upcoming trip to Galena, Kansas, for this week’s Route 66 celebration in the park.

And providing music on this glorious, autumn morning was an Americana band, with roots in southwestern Oklahoma. They are the McClure family, two brothers and a sister and they play folk-n-roots originals and a few choice covers, some, with a little backbeat.

And as they explain on their website, northforkred.com, “Our music expresses the culture and character that pervades the vast expanses of Southern Oklahoma where our parents were raised. On long road trips, we would fall asleep in the back seat listening to them sing harmony on songs like ‘Don’t Fence Me In,’ ‘The Green, Green Grass of Home,’ and many others.”

The music was exceedingly appropriate for an event celebrating 20th century travel on the glorious Mother Road.

Across the street, at Southern Nazarene University, their homecoming weekend was being observed, and coincided with Bethany’s Route 66 centennial celebration, which concludes at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The morning kicks off with a Christmas market hosted by Bethany First Church of the Nazarene. Featuring homemade baked goods, holiday gifts and seasonal décor, the market invites community members to get an early start on the Christmas season. The market will run until 3 p.m.

At 1 p.m., attendees can cross Route 66 and join Southern Nazarene University for a classic car show, welcoming students, alumni, and friends as part of Homecoming festivities. Music by the SNU Jazz Band, the Bonham Brothers Bluegrass Band and Bart Taylor was expected, as well as opening remarks by Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who has be a key figure in the highlighting of Route 66 during its centennial year.

The celebration will continue at 3 p.m. as Bethany Children’s Health Center invites community members to preview its new Outpatient Center of Excellence. The festival’s finale will also feature food and a petting zoo, providing fun for the whole family.

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of “Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll.” Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone’s throw away from Route 66.

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