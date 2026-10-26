Australian Tour Group Hits the Mother Road with Dale Butel’s Route 66 Tours

A lively group of about 26 Australians recently rolled through along Historic Route 66, hailing from all over the country rather than one single region. Another Australian contingent was due just two days later. Leading them was Dale Butel of Route 66 Tours, the Australian operator whose website is route66tours.com.au.

When asked how people can book, Butel kept it simple: Route66tours.com.au.

Who Is Dale Butel and What Do His Tours Offer?

Dale Butel is the founder and owner of Route 66 Tours, an Australian-owned and operated company specializing in fully guided self-drive (or ride) tours of America’s Mother Road.

He has more than 35 years of travel experience and over two decades in the industry, with a particular passion for North America, classic cars, Harley-Davidsons, and Route 66 itself. He has driven the route many times and joins every tour personally to ensure things run smoothly.

The company was inducted into the Route 66 Walk of Fame in 2015. Its signature offering is a fully guided experience that averages only about 177 miles per day—plenty of time to slow down, explore, and absorb the road rather than rush.

Tours include more guides per vehicle than typical competitors, detailed guidance rather than just maps and a GPS, and a mix of the classic Route 66 highlights plus select detours such as Monument Valley, the Colorado Rockies, and the North Rim of the Grand Canyon on the longer itineraries.

Options include:

Route 66 PLUS (normally 26 nights, expanding to 28 nights in 2026 for the highway’s centennial) from Las Vegas to Chicago and back.

Route 66 Express (17 nights, expanding to 19 in 2026), a more focused historic Route 66 itinerary.

Motorcycle-focused trips, including a Sturgis Bike Week tour.

Vehicle choices ranging from standard cars and SUVs to convertibles, V8 muscle cars, or current-model Harleys (with upgrades available). There is also a “be driven” option in a guide-driven luxury SUV for those who prefer to ride as passengers.

Pricing examples (twin share) start around AUD $10,995 per person for the Express with a car, or $12,995 with a bike, with higher figures for longer or premium options. Customized private groups are also available, along with help arranging pre- and post-tour travel.

Testimonials from travelers about the company frequently praise the personal attention from Dale, his wife Kristi-Anne, and the guide team, describing the trips as the best holidays participants have ever taken.

Australian Travelers and the Appeal of Route 66

Australians have long shown strong interest in American road trips and Route 66 specifically. While precise current statistics isolating Australian visitors to Route 66 are limited, broader outbound travel data provides useful context. In the year ending around mid-2026, Australians took roughly 12.7 million short-term overseas trips. The United States ranked among the top destinations (fifth in some recent tallies), though numbers to the U.S. declined about 8.5% year-on-year in one recent reporting period as more travelers headed to Asia. Indonesia, New Zealand, Japan, and China ranked higher in volume.

Even with that shift, Route 66 remains a classic bucket-list experience for many Australians drawn to its history, roadside culture, classic cars, motorcycles, and the freedom of the open road. Operators like Butel’s company, run by Australians for Australian travelers, help remove the logistical hurdles of planning a multi-state itinerary from overseas.

With Route 66’s 100th anniversary acting as a springboard in 2026, global interest is expected to remain strong. Groups like the one Butel was leading continue to cross the Pacific to experience the Mother Road at a relaxed pace, guided by someone who knows both the highway and what Australian travelers value.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Daily Drive, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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