There is a relatively simple marketing practice happening in businesses across nearly every industry.

An employee attends an industry conference, networking event, trade show, executive gathering, or business function. The company pays for the registration, travel, lodging, meals, and time away from the office.

While attending, the employee takes photographs, records videos, meets industry professionals, participates in conversations, and gathers information.

Then the employee publishes the experience on their personal social media accounts.

The company subsequently shares the employee’s post, likes it, comments on it, and encourages other employees to engage with it.

On the surface, this looks like a successful marketing initiative.

The company is getting exposure. The employee is generating content. The organization’s social media channels are active. The employee’s professional network is seeing company-related information.

Everybody appears to benefit.

But there is a question worth asking:

Is the employee using their personal platform to promote the company, or is the company using its marketing resources to promote the employee?

Those are two different marketing strategies, and confusing them can create a significant blind spot in corporate marketing budgets.

The First Layer: Who Owns the Audience?

The first distinction is where the content lives.

When a company publishes content through its official social media accounts, it is building its own audience, reputation, and distribution network.

When an employee publishes company-related information through a personal social media account, the employee is building their personal audience.

That distinction matters.

The employee accumulates followers, professional connections, engagement history, industry recognition, and personal brand credibility.

The company may receive exposure, but it doesn’t necessarily acquire any of those assets.

If the employee leaves the organization, their personal social media following generally leaves with them.

The company may retain copies of content it has the rights to use, but it doesn’t automatically retain the audience that consumed it.

This is not necessarily a bad arrangement. Employee advocacy can be an extremely effective marketing strategy.

However, businesses need to understand what they are purchasing when they invest company resources into activities that primarily generate content and engagement on personal accounts.

The Second Layer: The Amplification Effect

Here is where the marketing economics become more interesting.

One employee publishes a professional post about an industry event.

The company shares that post.

Several executives like it.

Other employees comment.

Business partners engage.

Additional employees share it with their networks.

The original employee’s post now has multiple opportunities to reach audiences beyond the employee’s immediate connections.

This creates what could be called an amplification layer.

Instead of one person distributing a message, multiple connected networks participate in distributing the same message.

There are several components to this:

1. The original audience

The employee’s followers and professional connections receive an opportunity to see the content.

2. The company audience

The organization introduces the employee’s content to its own followers.

3. The employee network

Other employees, executives, and professional contacts may expose the post to their respective networks.

4. Engagement signals

Likes, comments, shares, and other interactions provide platforms with information about how people respond to the content.

5. Continued distribution

Depending on the platform, content relevance, audience relationships, engagement, and other ranking signals, the post may receive additional distribution.

LinkedIn, for example, says its Feed ranking systems consider hundreds of signals, including the content itself, the member’s professional identity, network relationships, and previous activity.

The important point is that the company isn’t simply sharing information. It is helping distribute content through a network of personal accounts.

That distribution can be valuable.

But whose account is accumulating the long-term audience and engagement history?

That is the question.

The Third Layer: Credibility Transfer

There is another element that is often overlooked: credibility.

A company has a corporate reputation.

An employee has a professional reputation.

When the employee publishes company information, the two reputations can reinforce one another.

The employee lends their professional identity to the company’s message.

The company lends its institutional credibility, resources, and recognition to the employee’s professional presence.

This is a two-way credibility transfer.

Consider an employee who regularly attends industry conferences using company resources.

They publish photographs alongside executives, business leaders, government officials, customers, and industry personalities.

The company shares those posts.

Over time, the employee’s social media presence begins to communicate something beyond their job title.

They become associated with industry access, professional relationships, organizational authority, and institutional credibility.

Their personal brand becomes stronger.

The company may benefit from that association, too.

But if the employee is receiving the long-term professional recognition while the company is paying the operating expenses, the organization should understand that exchange.

It is not simply a question of whether the employee is doing good work.

It is a question of whether the company’s marketing investment is producing company-owned value, employee-owned value, or both.

Many employees spends hours posting online using company resources for personal gain.

The Fourth Layer: The Algorithm and the Numbers Game

Social media distribution is no longer just about publishing a post and hoping somebody sees it.

Platforms use sophisticated recommendation and ranking systems to determine what content appears in people’s feeds.

Engagement is one component of those systems.

When employees share, comment on, and interact with company-related content, they create additional opportunities for that content to reach relevant audiences.

However, there is an important distinction between authentic engagement and manufactured engagement.

LinkedIn has specifically announced efforts to reduce the effectiveness of engagement pods, automated comments, and artificial engagement.

The objective is to prioritize meaningful professional conversations rather than coordinated activity designed simply to manipulate visibility.

That means companies should focus on meaningful participation.

A thoughtful comment from an industry professional may be more valuable than ten meaningless likes.

A customer sharing an actual experience may be more valuable than an employee clicking a button.

A discussion between industry executives may create more commercial value than a post receiving hundreds of superficial reactions.

The numbers matter, but the quality of the audience and the resulting relationships matter more.

Companies should also distinguish organic amplification from paid distribution.

If the organization spends advertising dollars to promote an employee’s personal post, the financial arrangement becomes even more important.

The company is now paying to distribute content through an individual’s personal platform.

That may be a perfectly legitimate influencer or employee-advocacy arrangement.

But it should be recognized, documented, and measured accordingly.

The Fifth Layer: Who Is Paying for the Professional Infrastructure?

This is where the accounting conversation needs to expand.

Social media marketing involves more than the cost of producing a post.

There can be multiple recurring expenses associated with professional digital visibility.

Consider the following:

LinkedIn Premium subscriptions.

LinkedIn Premium Company Page subscriptions.

Meta Verified subscriptions.

Professional account verification.

Premium publishing and analytics tools.

Social media scheduling platforms.

Content production software.

Photography and video equipment.

Professional memberships.

Industry association dues.

Conference registration.

Travel and lodging.

Paid social media promotion.

Advertising and distribution budgets.

Who pays for these services?

If the company pays for an employee’s LinkedIn Premium subscription, is that subscription attached to the employee’s personal profile or the company’s organizational page?

If the company pays for Meta Verified, is the verified account the employee’s personal Instagram profile or the company’s business account?

If the employee has paid professional subscriptions, premium networking tools, or verification services, are those expenses personal investments or company marketing expenses?

These distinctions are important.

For example, LinkedIn Premium Company Page subscriptions are organizational products. LinkedIn says these subscriptions make company pages eligible for verification, subject to its review process.

Meta also offers subscription products for businesses and individual creators.

The benefits are tied to the subscribed account or profile, rather than automatically transferring to another account.

A company paying for a verified business presence is investing in its institutional identity.

A company paying for an employee’s personal verified presence is investing in an individual’s professional identity, even if that employee also publishes company information.

Neither arrangement is inherently wrong.

But they are not the same expense, and they shouldn’t be evaluated as though they are.

Verification also shouldn’t be confused with an algorithmic guarantee. A badge can help establish account authenticity and credibility, but it does not guarantee audience growth or increased organic distribution.

The company should know exactly which accounts it is financing and what business purpose those subscriptions serve.

The Sixth Layer: Brand Safety and Ownership

There is another reason this distinction deserves attention.

When a company publishes content through its own channels, it generally has direct control over the messaging, account access, publishing permissions, and brand standards.

When company information is distributed through personal accounts, control becomes more complicated.

What happens when an employee publishes inaccurate information?

What happens when an employee leaves?

Can the company continue using the photographs and videos?

Who owns the original content?

Can the employee delete the post?

Can the company use the content in advertising?

Does the company have permission to use the employee’s likeness?

What happens if the employee’s personal reputation becomes involved in a controversy?

These are not hypothetical marketing questions. They are practical issues involving brand safety, intellectual property, access, and organizational reputation.

Businesses should have clear social media policies and content-use agreements.

They should also understand that employees endorsing their employer’s products or services may have disclosure obligations.

The Federal Trade Commission specifically identifies employment relationships as material connections that may need to be disclosed when an employee endorses their company’s products or services.

Simply listing an employer in a social media profile may not be sufficient disclosure for an individual promotional post.

Transparency protects the audience, the employee, and the company.

The Seventh Layer: What Does the Company Actually Retain?

Perhaps the most important question is what remains after the marketing activity is completed.

Imagine a marketing employee attends twelve industry events during a year.

The company pays for the travel, registration, lodging, and associated expenses.

The employee publishes 60 professional posts.

The company shares those posts and encourages its employees to engage.

The employee gains thousands of new followers, develops professional relationships, and becomes increasingly recognized within the industry.

The company receives impressions and some engagement.

But what did the company actually acquire?

Did it generate new customers?

Did it develop business partnerships?

Did it increase its own social media following?

Did it secure new sponsorships?

Did it create a library of reusable marketing assets?

Did it establish relationships that remain with the organization?

Did it generate measurable revenue?

Or did the majority of the accumulated value remain with the employee?

This is where marketing directors and executives need to separate activity metrics from business results.

A busy social media presence does not automatically mean a successful marketing strategy.

A full calendar of networking events does not automatically translate into business development.

And a personal social media account receiving thousands of impressions does not necessarily mean the company is receiving thousands of impressions on its own channels.

The company needs to measure the return on its investment, not simply the amount of activity taking place.

The Employee Advocacy Model Versus the Personal Influencer Model

There is nothing wrong with employees developing professional reputations.

In fact, companies should encourage employees to become knowledgeable, respected, and recognizable representatives of their industries.

Employee advocacy can be an extremely effective marketing tool.

But there is a difference between an employee advocating for a company and a company subsidizing an employee’s personal influence.

The distinction becomes particularly important when the employee controls the primary publishing platform, owns the audience relationship, and receives the long-term benefits of the increased visibility.

A company may be receiving some immediate exposure while simultaneously financing the development of an independent media asset.

That asset may eventually become valuable to the employee in another job, a consulting business, a speaking career, an influencer relationship, or an independent commercial venture.

The company should understand that possibility when allocating marketing dollars.

The Questions Every CEO and Marketing Director Should Ask

Before approving another year of employee-driven social media marketing, consider asking:

Are employees promoting the company’s official channels, or primarily promoting their own? Who owns the audience being developed? Who controls the original content? Who benefits from the increased professional recognition? How much company time is being spent creating personal-account content? How much company money is being spent generating that content? Is the company paying for employee-specific premium subscriptions or verification? Is the company paying for its own premium subscriptions and verification? Is any paid advertising being used to amplify posts on personal accounts? Are there documented business development results? What happens to the content, audience relationships, and access when the employee leaves? Is the arrangement documented as employee advocacy, marketing work, or an influencer relationship?

These questions aren’t intended to discourage employees from using their professional networks.

They are intended to make the economics transparent.

The Bottom Line: Whose Brand Is Being Built?

Marketing has evolved.

Employees are no longer limited to representing their companies through business cards, trade shows, press releases, and corporate websites.

They can become individual distribution channels with audiences that sometimes exceed the reach of the organizations employing them.

That creates an opportunity for businesses.

It also creates a responsibility to understand where the marketing investment is going.

A marketing director builds the company’s marketing infrastructure.

An employee advocate uses their professional reputation to strengthen the company’s message.

An influencer monetizes their personal ability to attract, engage, and influence an audience.

One individual can perform all three functions.

But the company needs to understand which service it is receiving and what it is paying for.

If the company is financing the travel, providing the access, supplying the information, producing the resources, amplifying the posts, and potentially paying for premium subscriptions, it should be able to identify the organizational return.

Otherwise, it may be confusing personal brand development with corporate marketing.

The question isn’t whether employees should promote themselves. The question is whether the company knows when it is promoting its business and when it is paying to promote somebody else’s brand.

Because there is a big difference between an employee using their influence to build a business and a business using its resources to build an employee’s influence.

And every CEO, business owner and investor should know which one they are funding.

BUT WAIT THERE’S MORE

The intersection of company-funded employee advocacy, smaller professional networks, and algorithmic distribution can create issues for business owners, nonprofit missions and government services.

The implication is bigger than an employee gaining followers:

1. The company funds the access. It pays for conferences, travel, memberships, equipment, subscriptions, and opportunities that put employees in front of industry decision-makers.

2. The employee builds the network. Through personal posts, professional observations, videos, comments, and connections, the employee develops an audience that may be smaller but highly relevant.

3. The company helps activate the network. Corporate accounts share the employee’s posts. Other employees engage. Executives comment. The company effectively helps distribute content through a network of individual accounts.

4. The algorithm may reward the resulting activity. If that activity generates meaningful conversations, relevant engagement, and repeat interactions, it can help content travel beyond the original audience.

5. The employee retains the personal network. The company may benefit from the exposure, but the employee’s professional audience, identity, and accumulated recognition generally remain attached to the employee’s account.

The bigger business question

This raises an interesting possibility: companies may be investing in the development of distributed personal-brand networks without recognizing that they are doing so.

Instead of building all of their reach through one corporate account, they are helping employees develop multiple smaller channels with their own audiences, relationships, and credibility.

That can be a very effective marketing strategy. But it also creates a question of ownership and return on investment.

Is the company building a distributed marketing network, or is it financing the growth of individual influencers who happen to work for the company?

The Rise of the Company-Funded Micro-Influencer Network

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast. He is also a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Club 66.

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