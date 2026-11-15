Gouda is a raw dog food dog. At home, his meals and treats stay true to that approach. Occasional kibble from a friendly stranger or business owner in public is the occassional exception — not the rule. When The Crunchy Puppy variety pack arrived and a chicken (or duck) neck made its way into treat time, it was another chance to lean into the foods that keep him thriving.

Raw, dehydrated, and freeze-dried options have grown popular with owners who want higher-quality nutrition than heavily processed kibble. Here’s a clear look at the differences, the benefits many dogs experience, and why raw bones (never cooked) can play a useful role when done carefully.

Raw vs. Dehydrated vs. Freeze-Dried: What’s the Difference?

Raw food is uncooked meat, organs, bone, and sometimes produce. It most closely mirrors what dogs’ wild ancestors ate. It requires careful handling, refrigeration or freezing, and attention to balance so the diet stays complete.

All of Gouda’s organ meats, like livers and gizzards, are cooked while the muscle meat is served raw.

Dehydrated food has most of the moisture removed with low heat. The result is lightweight and shelf-stable. Some nutrient loss occurs from the heat, but it is generally less severe than high-heat extrusion used for kibble. Many dehydrated products can be fed dry or rehydrated.

This is how The Crunchy Puppy prepares many of their dog treats.

Freeze-dried food is frozen and then dried under vacuum so the ice turns directly to vapor. Little to no heat is applied, which helps preserve more of the original structure, enzymes, vitamins, and flavor. It is shelf-stable, easy to store and travel with, and can be served dry as a treat or topper or rehydrated into a meal. Many freeze-dried products start as raw formulas.

The Yellow Brick Road on Route 66 in Galena Kansas offers freeze-dried beef liver and other dog treats for travelers.

All three approaches avoid the high-heat, high-pressure processing common in conventional kibble. That processing can degrade some heat-sensitive nutrients and often relies on higher levels of starches or fillers for structure and shelf life. Freeze-drying in particular is frequently described as retaining a high percentage of the original nutrient profile while making raw-style feeding more practical.

Reported Benefits Owners and Some Studies Notice

Dogs on well-formulated raw, freeze-dried, or dehydrated diets often show:

Higher digestibility and smaller, firmer stools (less waste).

Shinier coats and sometimes reduced itching.

Greater enthusiasm for meals — the natural flavors and aromas are stronger.

Better moisture intake with fresh or rehydrated versions, which supports overall hydration.

A nutrient profile closer to a dog’s evolutionary needs: high animal protein, appropriate fats, and fewer processed carbohydrates.

Freeze-dried and dehydrated formats add convenience. No thawing, less mess than fresh raw, and easy portioning or travel. Brands like The Crunchy Puppy focus on real meat and organs in crunchy treat form, giving dogs variety in texture and flavor while staying aligned with a primal approach. Their variety packs let dogs experience different chews and proteins in one assortment.

These diets are not automatically superior for every dog. Quality of formulation, proper balancing (especially calcium-phosphorus ratios when bone is included), and individual health needs matter. Some dogs do perfectly well on high-quality kibble. Transition gradually and work with a veterinarian knowledgeable about nutrition if you are making a big change.

Raw Bones for Chewing, Teeth Cleaning, and Nutrition

Raw poultry necks (chicken or duck) are a common recreational and nutritional item in raw feeding. The bones are relatively soft and pliable. Dogs can crush them with their molars, and the pieces are usually digested by strong stomach acid. They supply calcium and other minerals while the meat, cartilage, and connective tissue add protein and enjoyment.

The mechanical action of chewing helps scrape plaque and tartar from the teeth. Some owners and feeding communities report noticeably cleaner teeth and fresher breath when raw meaty bones are part of a routine (always under supervision and sized appropriately for the dog).

This is different from the polishing effect sometimes claimed for hard kibble; the scraping and gnawing action is more like a natural toothbrush.

Critical rule: never feed cooked bones. Cooking drives out moisture and changes the collagen structure. The bones become brittle and can shatter into sharp shards. Those fragments can lodge in the mouth or throat, perforate the esophagus, stomach, or intestines, or cause dangerous blockages. This is a well-documented veterinary emergency risk. Raw bones of the right type and size do not behave the same way.

Safety practices still apply with raw necks:

Supervise every session.

Choose a size that forces chewing rather than gulping.

Source from reputable suppliers and practice good kitchen hygiene (wash hands, surfaces, and bowls) because raw poultry can carry bacteria such as Salmonella.

Introduce gradually. Not every dog is a natural bone chewer at first.

Balance bone content in the overall diet so calcium does not become excessive.

Duck and chicken necks are popular because they are softer than weight-bearing leg bones and work well for many medium-sized dogs. Larger or smaller dogs may need different options (turkey necks, wings, etc.).

Gouda’s Approach at Home

Gouda’s regular diet stays raw. Treats at home follow the same philosophy — things like the Crunchy Puppy variety pack items and the occasional raw neck. These give him the satisfaction of real meat and the dental benefits of chewing while keeping the food as close as possible to its natural state.

The rare public kibble handout is simply life with a social dog; it does not redefine the household standard. It’s like a piece of candy from the neighbor or local business. Occasional and totally meant for Gouda-Vibes-Only, not triggering canine healthcare debates.

Every dog is an individual. Age, size, dental health, digestive sensitivity, and overall condition all influence what is appropriate. Raw and freeze-dried feeding carries handling and bacterial considerations that kibble largely avoids. Consulting a veterinarian (ideally one familiar with raw or fresh feeding) remains the smartest step before major changes.

For Gouda, the combination of quality raw base meals, carefully chosen dehydrated or freeze-dried treats, and the occasional supervised raw neck delivers the nutrition, enjoyment, and dental support that fit his lifestyle. Real meat, real organs, and real chewing — that is the direction that works here.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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