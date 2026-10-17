Announcement: Frequency 66 Update Series – Part 3 of 4

Aloha and happy greetings from 601 Main Street on historic Route 66 in Galena, Kansas! It’s a beautiful day here in the Hometown of Route 66.

Welcome to Part 3 of our Frequency 66 update series. In this installment, we take a look at the south side of the building and share the latest progress.

More artwork from local artist Phil Vogel is already going up on the walls as we continue putting things together. As with any building project, upgrades have proven a bit more expensive than the original quotes—but the vision is taking shape.

This side of the space is being developed as the Raised Studio Platform. The plan includes:

New wood floors

A bar area (already partially set up) for beverages and ready-made items

A studio space positioned where people driving by can see recordings happening through the window

An old local church pew for “comfortable” seating

Visitors are already stopping by, adding stickers, and grabbing a cup of coffee or bag of authentic English and Scottish Teas. More international comfort foods being added to the list everyday like Vegemite, Tea Biscuits and authentic chocolates or candies.

“People have actually commented on American candies and chocolates how different they taste than their home countries,” Spiess added. “By the time they hit Kansas from Chicago they are missing a taste of home and since our studio is on the Yellow Brick Road on Main Street, we kind of have a responsibility to these fine folks.”

The last sentence was a bit tongue and cheek, but the point and reality are still present. Especially when they roll into Kansas.

The entire studio is designed to be both functional and welcoming—whether for recording, working, or simply spending time on the Mother Road.

Coming Next



Video 4 will show the outside of the building with an overview of the 2027 mural, awning and back alley plans

There’s no place like the Hometown of Route 66 — Galena, Kansas. And here at Frequency 66, we’re proud to be part of its ongoing story.

You’re all invited to subscribe and follow along as we build something amazing on Route 66 that connects with the Main Street inside of us all.

— Jason Spiess at Frequency 66 | 601 Main Avenue, Galena, Kansas

The Next 100 Years on Route 66

Route 66 has a past. The Next 100 Years need storytellers. Frequency 66 is now accepting interviews, news submissions, and story ideas from everyone on the Mother Road.

More videos, photos and stories peppered on the links below!

Add your chapter today!

🌐 Website: Frequency66.com

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61595024848742

💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/frequency-sixty-six-8363071b9/

▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM6DxRyeHT_tBUFJ5C-IzMw

✉️ Substack: https://frequency66.substack.com