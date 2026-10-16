Announcement: Frequency 66 Update Series – Part 2 of 4

Aloha and happy greetings from 601 Main Street on historic Route 66 in Galena, Kansas! It’s a beautiful day here in the Hometown of Route 66.

Welcome to Part 2 of our Frequency 66 update series. In this installment, we step inside and give you a closer look at one side of the building.

The Frequency 66 space is divided into two distinct sides. On this side, you’ll find a mix of retail, hospitality, and community features designed for Route 66 travelers and Club 66 members:

An area of the wall dedicated to Route 66 Vendors with special and unique items for sale

A comfortable lounge space where visitors can relax and stretch their legs

Refrigerators stocked with Pellegrino, soda and snacks

A Coffee Break and Tea Time area for those still on their “coffee break” or “tea time” schedules

An photo booth with Route 66 backdrops, akin to a photo kiosk at the mall.

A place where visitors can leave their business cards who want to connect with other Route 66 enthusiasts

And a guest book with options to sign up for the Route 66 Birthday Club

Local artist Phil Vogel’s is now decorating the walls and is for sale. The art series is based on the history of the mining industry in the tri-state area with several iconic buildings in Galena and Joplin.

He is currently commissioned to create a series of Route 66 paintings, with an unveiling planned for January (possibly as early as December).

Anyone interested in commissioning Phil for their own Route 66 art pieces, can contact Phil directly or set it up through Frequency 66 and its physical location.

“If travelers want to buy or commission any art, we ship it to their home so they don’t have to travel with it and risk damaging it,” Spiess said. “This also allows travelers to meet Phil if it works and go into any person details they wish to see in their art pieces.”

The north side of the building is designed to give groups room to stretch their legs, mingle during socials and events, and settle in for podcasts or casual visits. It’s a welcoming stop for anyone traveling the Mother Road.

Local artist Philip Vogel’s work is currently on display at 601 Main Street in Galena, Kansas.

Coming Next



Video 3 will take you to the other side of the building and continue the tour of 601 Main - the Route 66 building that sits on the Main Street of America, along the Jefferson Highway, the Will Rogers Highway, and even the Yellow Brick Road.

Video 4 will show the outside of the building with an overview of the 2027 mural, awning and back alley plans

There’s no place like the Hometown of Route 66 — Galena, Kansas. And here at Frequency 66, we’re proud to be part of its ongoing story.

Stay tuned for the next parts of this quick video series. Up next: a sneak peek at our recording studio space and photoshoot area.

You’re all invited to subscribe and follow along as we build something amazing on Route 66 that connects with the Main Street inside of us all.

— Jason Spiess at Frequency 66 | 601 Main Avenue, Galena, Kansas

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Frequency 66 is built for the road — whether you’re behind the wheel somewhere along the Mother Road, packing the car for your own Route 66 trip, or just want a little piece of the highway wherever you are.

There’s no wrong way to appreciate Route 66, and Frequency 66’s programming is designed to meet you however you’re listening: as background for a long drive, research for a trip still ahead of you, or simply a daily connection to the road and the small towns that built it.

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