Announcement: Frequency 66 Update Series – Part 1 of 4

Greetings, salutations, and aloha from 601 Main Avenue on historic Route 66 in Galena, Kansas, the Hometown of Route 66!

We here at Frequency 66 are excited to kick off a new multi-part update series on Frequency 66. Progress is steadily moving forward here at the property, and we wanted to bring you along for the ride.

Some light construction will begin over the next two weeks as we get our raised studio floor raised a few feet off the floor to sync up with the old fashioned picture display windows that showcased many items, people and ideas on Main Street.

For the Route 66 enthusiasts, this gives them the ability to watch live interviews happen in real time as well as listen later on demand.

Video 1 – The Introduction



This opening installment sets the stage for everything that’s happening at 601 Main. We share the current overview of the project, what’s been accomplished so far, and outline where things are headed as we continue working on this iconic stretch of the Mother Road.

Coming Next

Video 2 : A focused look at the right side reset room and north side of the building

Video 3 : Coverage of the south side studio and the remaining areas of the property

Video 4: Outside coverage of the building with an overview of the 2027 mural, awning and back alley plans

We planned on some outdoor footage being shot today, but Mother Nature had other ideas today — it’s been raining steadily across Galena, so those exterior shots will arrive a little later. But the interior videos are done and scheduled to roll out this week.

In summary on this preview video, consider this. Frequency 66 and 601 Main are more than just another building on Route 66 or Main Street. No, there’s more to this story and it’s wonderful. The building that Frequency 66 occupies sits on the Main Street of America, along the Jefferson Highway, the Will Rogers Highway, and even the Yellow Brick Road. There’s no place like the Hometown of Route 66 - Galena, Kansas. And here at Frequency 66, we’re proud to be part of its ongoing story.

Stay tuned for the next parts to this quick video series. Up next, a sneak peak at our Route 66 Reset Room, local art on the wall and merchandise areas.

— Jason Spiess at Frequency 66 | 601 Main Avenue, Galena, Kansas