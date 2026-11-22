When it comes to traveling on Route 66 through Oklahoma, one of the retro-gastro highlights is stopping into POPS

Sitting down at the lunch counter, the older gentleman sitting to my right was engaged in a conversation with a man behind the counter, presumably the manager (this was, indeed, the case). He had a Harley-Davidson cap and T-shirt on. I assumed he was the owner of the Harley parked out front by the gas pumps.

I sat quietly and took in the atmosphere. Hamburgers were grilling and milkshakes were being crafted. I ordered an onion burger, fries and a Round Barn Root Beer.

A minute later, this gentleman with the mustache on my right asked me if I was from here.

“Yes. In Oklahoma City,” I replied.

Turns out he was from Guthrie, but had grown up in Midwest City.

“How old do you think I am?” he asked.

Looking a little closer, I grinned and said, “Seventy-two?”

He laughed. “Nope. Eighty-two.”

Wow.

From there, the conversation opened up. He introduced himself as Sammy Ramos (pronounced RAY-mus, like the actor/Ghostbuster Harold Ramis). Of Mexican descent, he talked about his eight decades on Earth, traveling the world, spending time as a civilian contract worker in Vietnam – during the Vietnam War – and his drives up and down Route 66, particularly on the western portion of the Mother Road.

LIFE WELL LIVED

Ramos has had an exciting life. He became a parachutist and base jumper.

“When I was about 13 years old, I went out to California with my mother and father in a ’57 Chevy, and one of the neat things is that Disneyland had just opened a year or so before.

“I got to see the real Route 66 as a kid. And you went through every town, Tucumcari, Flagstaff, Winslow, Arizona …” said Ramos, reminiscing about the glory days of traveling by automobile and making memories.

“Now, they’ve got the freeway there and turned a lot of the towns (along 66) into ghost towns,” Ramos said.

“There are remnants of the old road, but nothing like it was when I was a kid,” he said, adding, that he still enjoys getting on Route 66, when he can.

He lived in California and was in the aerospace industry out there, getting to see some amazing aircraft and related technology. He spoke of the thrill of base jumping and doing parachuting for fun.

FOREIGN FRIENDS OF 66

“I meet a lot of people from other countries. And I make money origami and when I meet somebody from another country, I give them some butterfly origami.”

And while I am not visiting from another country, Ramos insisted on giving me a nice, folded one-dollar bill in the shape of a shirt and pair of pants.

The day before, Ramos said, he had met a fellow motorcyclist who hailed from France and he gave her one of his origami gifts.

“I gave her a wrench,” he said, adding that when he gives a foreign visitor some of his origami art, he requests that they take a picture of themselves at a landmark and send the photo to him.

Ramos addressed the issue of signage along Route 66, especially heading west. He rode out to Albuquerque, New Mexico and said some portions were hard to follow.

That said, however, he said Missouri has good stretches of Route 66, as well as Illinois, but it is his home state that is the best to travel.

“Oklahoma, you can go the whole way,” he said.

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of “Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll.” Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone’s throw away from Route 66.

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