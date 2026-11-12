Of all of the cities, towns and communities I could have been in for the centenary of Route 66, I think Galena, Kansas is the town I want to be in more than any other.

Why? Because it is a perfect example of what Route 66 is all about. It’s about family. Tradition. History. Americana. Hard work and a story that is solidly part of America’s mining history and more. As event organizer repeatedly says, Galena is the “Hometown of Route 66.” So, why be anywhere else on the Mother Road on this historic occasion?

When you drive into Galena, which is on the Missouri-Kansas state line, you are greeted with a sign which reads: “Welcome to Galena: The Oldest Mining Town in Southeast Kansas.”

This is a town that has a sense of pride. In fact, the local high school, Galena High School, home of the Bulldogs, achieved a historic milestone during the 2026 season, making their first-ever appearance at the Class 3A State Volleyball Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.

And so during Tuesday’s Route 66 Centennial Celebration: Potluck Party in the Park, members of the Lady Bulldogs volleyball team made an appearance alongside Galena Mayor Ashley Groves, who also teaches at the school and they received the well-earned recognition they deserved as cake and homemade ice cream was served to the many folks who came out to Pappy Litch Park in downtown Galena on a beautiful, autumn afternoon.

The aforementioned Jason Spiess, my buddy at Frequency 66, based in Galena, was the emcee and kept the program going throughout the afternoon, including doing podcast interviews with folks like Bella Vista, Arkansas resident Jay Hodges, who came up to the centennial event for the friendship and for the observance of this historic occasion.

And Galena native Phil Vogel was also on hand, helping cook and grill the delicious food that was on hand for any and all in attendance here in Pappy Litch Park. And his cousin, Ron Reed Smith, who wrote several fascinating mystery books, including Staffleback Gold and Calling Of the Raven, was signing copies of his book.

Vogel noted that he was seven-years old in 1976, during America’s Bicentennial celebration. And when Galena celebrated, Vogel recalls being so excited and proud to be in a proud and pro-America town like Galena. And that feeling, he said, remains with him to this day, particularly in light of the Route 66 observances.

And while the Joplin Globe and other media outlets did not bother to come out and cover our fun and unique event – which included cornhole and ample opportunity to catch up with friends old and new – Aniston Johnson, reporter/photographer with the Galena Sentinel-Times, was all too happy to spend time in the park and cover the historic event for the newspaper of record here in Cherokee County, now observing its 147th year of existence – long pre-dating Route 66’s passing through Galena by many decades. Thank you to Michelle Smith and Aniston Johnson for promoting the Potluck Party in the Park. We really appreciate your journalistic interest and integrity!

AMERICANA AT ITS FINEST: VETERAN’S DAY and ROUTE 66

Earlier in the day, I had the distinct privilege of attending the Galena High School Veterans Day Program, which coincides with Route 66’s official centennial birthday.

And as a somewhat cynical reporter of many years, my patriotic heart swelled during this hourlong Veteran’s Day observance in the Galena High School auditorium, where the Galena High School Band – directed by capable music leader Andrea Dinkel – performed the “National Emblem March,” and the “Marches of the Armed Forces,” where local folks who served in the various branches of our military were able to stand up and be recognized for their service.

The featured speaker was Corporal Kyle Martin, who was an ammunition technician in the US Marine Corps and was GHS Class of 2016.

Martin gave the students a very thorough overview of his life.

“You have to take responsibility for your life,” Martin told them as he explained how life in the Marines was rough but important in preparing him for life in boot camp and beyond. And how high school prepares one for the challenges that await following graduation, just as he learned a decade earlier.

GALENA IS A SPECIAL PLACE

What is interesting to me about Galena, Kansas is that geographically it is located at 37.0750° N, -94.6353° W. This is important in that as Galena’s Sightings 66 (operated by Kathy and Tim Hunt) store notes, the 37th latitude is considered the “UFO Highway” and, due to my own research, the longitudinal significance of the 94th meridian is that it, too, is a ley line of high weirdness in its own right.

It is highlighted in my story (master’s thesis) Talbot Finch and The Stilwell Enigma. It was Kansas City Southern railroad promoter Arthur E. Stilwell who tapped into the significance of the 94th meridian and the very strange phenomena that takes place up and down the line between Kansas City and Port Arthur, Texas, on the American Gulf coast.

We at Frequency 66 and the Route 66 Americana Archive thank you for your interest and support over the course of 2026, as we have written about and promoted Route 66 and the distinct and unique qualities the Mother Road offers America and the world! We are excited to continue writing about and covering this magical roadway into 2027 and beyond. And hopefully for the next 100 years, as there is so much to write about and share!

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of “Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll.” Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone’s throw away from Route 66.

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The Next 100 Years on Route 66

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