A Veterans Ceremony with Annual Program in the Hometown of Route 66

Galena High School held its Veterans Day Program on November 10, 2026, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., bringing together students, staff, and community members to recognize those who have served.

The program opened with the Galena High School Band, directed by Andrea Dinkel, performing “National Emblem March” by E. E. Bagley (arranged by Loras Schissel). Zackary Miller led the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the National Anthem performed by the 12:50 Singers under the direction of Sydney Shannon.

The band returned with “Marches of the Armed Forces,” again directed by Andrea Dinkel. The Galena High School Combined Choir, directed by Sydney Shannon, then presented “A Gaelic Blessing.”

Beau Sarwinski delivered the District Welcome.

The featured speaker was Corporal Kyle Martin, an Ammunition Technician with the United States Marine Corps.

Additional portions of the program included Recognition of Veterans by Brad Krouse and a Patriotic Video presented by Boston Anderson.

Students Keyleanna Archie, Jordan Beauchamp, Khloe Cox, Tyson Crusa, Alex Curry, and Zackary Miller performed the Folding and Presentation of the Flag.

The Galena Middle School Choir, directed by Sydney Shannon, sang “Bright Morning Stars.” Beau Sarwinski offered Closing Statements, and the program concluded with Taps performed by Brandon Miller and Andrea Dinkel.

The event highlighted student musicians, vocalists, and speakers while centering the service of local and visiting veterans.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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