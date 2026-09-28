A Six-Day Route 66 Run, and a New Road Warrior

I met a gentleman from Houston, Texas, on Route 66 in front of the Giant Muffler Man outside Gearhead Curious in the Hometown of Route 66, Galena, Kansas. He was taking pictures of Betty Boop, Big Boy and the other iconic Americana statues.

He started Saturday by airplane and Sunday by BMW convertible that he rented from Enterprise in Chicago. He has six days for the trip because this Thursday he has to be in Las Vegas to meet his wife.

He stayed in Joplin last night, and his goal was to reach New Mexico by the end of the day. He didn’t know yet where in New Mexico that would be. Because he’s working against a Thursday deadline, he’s timing the trip to spend a little more time in New Mexico and Arizona.

When I talk to travelers, I generally ask them where they’re staying, and New Mexico is the farthest overnight destination anyone has named from Galena, Kansas. The previous farthest was Amarillo, Texas. That makes this gentleman from Houston the newest Road Warrior from Frequency 66 for a one-day drive.

A Reminder That the Checkbox Is the Journey

Meeting this kind stranger reminded me that plenty of people just want to get Route 66 checked off, and for them that is the journey.

It isn’t about the giants, murals or diners. Those are secondary in their quest to accomplish a goal.

A Monday morning reminder before 8 a.m. from the Mother Road: Everyone’s story is unique, and it fits their life perfectly.

The Main Street of America podcast and columns are available on the Frequency 66 platform.