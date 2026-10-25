The Hometown of Route 66 is sending a team to the state tounament. The Galena Bulldogs volleyball team is headed to the Kansas state tournament for the first time in program history.

Galena won the Class 3A Sub-State title Saturday, Oct. 24, with wins over Anderson County and Baxter Springs.

The Bulldogs opened the day with a sweep of Anderson County, 25-19, 25-13. They then met Baxter Springs in the title match, a team they had beaten twice during the regular season, according to KSNF/KODE.

Galena trailed early in both sets but rallied each time, winning 25-16, 25-23. KOAM News Now also reported that the Bulldogs came back in both sets.

The state tournament begins Thursday, Oct. 29, in Hutchinson.

KSNF/KODE reports Galena’s final record of 37 wins and four losses is the best in program history.

“The goal is to get to state and they’ve got that goal,” Head Coach Melissa Wesley told KSNF/KODE.

Wesley said the milestone carries special meaning for the senior class, which she has coached since the players entered seventh grade. When they moved up, she said, she moved up with them. She told the seniors they had changed Galena volleyball, and she said younger players are excited to watch them and want to follow their example.

The senior class includes Weslynn Russell, Kaitlyn Thompson, Makaila Matthews, Rylie Meyr, and Kyndel Hunt. Russell said the team has broken records and done things Galena has never done, and that this is where the excitement comes from.

Gravy’s Place on Route 66’s Facebook page was a popular distribution location for updates on the Galena Bulldogs Volleyball team.

2026 Galena Bulldogs Volleyball Roster

2 Madyson Boyes Sophomore 5’7”

7 Morgan Coate Senior

10 Kaitlyn Thompson Senior Middle hitter 5’6”

14 Makaila Matthews Senior Outside hitter

15 Makenzy New Junior Middle hitter, outside hitter 5’8”

16 Rylie Meyr Senior Setter

20 Weslynn Russell Senior Middle hitter, outside hitter

31 Brooklynn MacIntosh Sophomore

33 Kyndel Hunt Senior Libero, defensive specialist

Roster source: MaxPreps, last updated Aug. 9, 2026

Jason Spiess is the host of The Daily Drive, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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