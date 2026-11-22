A quick roadside stop at the Kansas Visitor’s Center, the Jefferson Highway Information Center and Gearheads Curios on Route 66 turned into a short interview with the owner of a classic Chevrolet Malibu who was making a day of the Mother Road. She told me the car is a 1965. She bought it in Springfield, Missouri, and she lives in Joplin, so the trip was a short one.

The plan for the day was Baxter and Miami. When I asked what was happening in those two towns, she said nothing in particular. she was simply visiting 66 spots. The turnaround spot is lunch at Waylan’s Ku-Ku Burger, where she planned to order a cheeseburger.

She hasn’t had the car long. By her own account, it’s been less than a year. The car is a black two-door hardtop on aftermarket wheels, a 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu.

Chevrolet introduced the Chevelle on September 26, 1963, as a mid-size car. For 1965, it sold four Chevelle series: 300, 300 DeLuxe, Malibu, and Malibu SS. Malibu was the top seller at 152,200 cars.

Chevrolet as a whole became the first automaker to build three million vehicles in a single calendar year in 1965, and the Chevelle played a large part in that milestone.

Three 1965 details are worth knowing:

The 327 V8 option. Chevrolet added a 350-horsepower 327 V8 as Regular Production Option L79.

The Malibu SS. It came as a sport coupe or a convertible, with either six-cylinder or V8 power.

The Z16. Chevrolet built a run of about 200 special Malibu SS 396 cars at its Kansas City plant under RPO Z16. They had a 375-horsepower 396 V8, 396 Turbo-Jet fender badges, and simulated mag wheel covers. Most sources put the total at 200 or 201. Chevrolet badged them Malibu SS, and enthusiasts later nicknamed them Z16s.

The recording doesn’t identify this car’s trim, engine, or body style, so those details can’t be tied to it yet. The Chevelle name ran through 1977, and after that the mid-size Chevrolet continued as the Malibu.

Waylan’s Ku-Ku Burger is at 915 N. Main St. in Miami, Oklahoma. It opened along Route 66 in 1965 and is known for its Googie-style architecture, including a cuckoo bird sign and triangular awnings. It is the last survivor of a Ku-Ku chain that once had more than 200 locations across the Midwest.

Owner Eugene “Gene” Waylan still works the grill and has served burgers there for more than 50 years. The restaurant was added to the National Register of Historic Places this summer.

For a Saturday afternoon, the week before Thanksgiving, the Mother Road continues to showcase classic cars, delicious burgers, and the desire for some good old-fashioned Americana.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast. He is also a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Club 66.

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