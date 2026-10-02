A 66 on 66 for the 100: When the Car and People are the Route 66 Attraction

Route 66 has no shortage of things to stop and photograph. The Muffler Men tower over parking lots, the Blue Whale grins from its pond, and the iconic diners keep their neon burning. But some of the best attractions on the Mother Road aren’t bolted to the ground. They roll in under their own power.

I was out walking Gouda around Galena, Kansas on Route 66 when a red 1966 Mustang caught my eye. Gouda and I stopped to look it over, and the owners, a couple traveling Route 66, were happy to talk.

“These cars sure do become an attraction on Route 66, don’t they?” I asked.

They agreed, though with a caveat. They hadn’t seen as many classic cars out on the road as they’d hoped.

“We haven’t seen as many as we’d thought,” the travelers said with a bit of surprise in their tone.

“They’ve been coming in packs lately,” I replied, later realizing I missed a fabulous “herd” wordplay with the 1966 Ford Mustang.

When I asked what year the Mustang was, the answer was simple: “It’s a 66.” A 1966 car, in the year the road turns 100, driving the road. I told them it was a nice-looking car. The owner was modest about it.

“She’s not perfect,” the owner told me, “but she’s mechanically real solid.”

That reliability has been tested. The couple said they had covered almost 2,500 miles so far. They are from East Central Illinois and were backtracking toward home after traveling Route 66 as far as Santa Rosa, New Mexico.

One of the points I keep coming back to is this: A Muffler Man or a Blue Whale stays put and waits for visitors. A classic car brings its own story to town: a year, a mileage count, a home state, and an owner who will tell you what shape she’s in. Travelers stop for them the same way they stop for the big roadside icons, and a town like Galena gets a little richer for it when one rolls through.

That’s the kind of conversation you get on a dog walk or a stroll in the Hometown of Route 66.