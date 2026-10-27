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Route 66 Trivia: What’s the Difference Between a Kiwi and an Aussie
There’s no wrong way to enjoy Route 66, and a group from Australia and New Zealand stopping in the Home Town of Route 66 reminds us all of that…
2 hrs ago
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Route 66 Americana Archive
2
1
1:36
Australian Tour Group Hits the Mother Road with Dale Butel’s Route 66 Tours
A lively group of about 26 Australians recently rolled through along Historic Route 66, hailing from all over the country rather than one single region.
19 hrs ago
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Route 66 Americana Archive
2
0:56
The Final Route 66 Centennial Convergence, Other Tours Start Their Engines
On a crisp Monday morning in late October, the Mother Road continues to hum and stir.
23 hrs ago
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Route 66 Americana Archive
2
A Route 66 Celebration: Galena Volleyball is Heading to State for the First Time
The Hometown of Route 66 is sending a team to the state tounament.
Oct 25
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Route 66 Americana Archive
2
Slow Rolling the Mother Road: What Tractors Tell Us About Route 66
A large American flag rode behind the driver of a green John Deere tractor with yellow wheels as it rolled down Main Street on Saturday, shortly after…
Oct 25
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Route 66 Americana Archive
2
1
1:00
Route 66 After Hours: Shannon Curfman & the Road From Teenage Discovery to Life Beyond the Spotlight
At 12 years old, Shannon Curfman was already recording music, writing with other musicians, and performing regularly in Minneapolis.
Oct 24
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Route 66 Americana Archive
1
45:50
Century-Old Service Station Finds a New Home on Route 66 in Marshfield
For about a century, a small service station sat a few miles east of town, closed and quiet, while the road it once served turned into a legend.
Oct 23
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Route 66 Americana Archive
2
Silver on 66: Airstream Club Parks 40-Plus Rigs on Miami’s Main Street for Centennial Rally
More than 40 Airstream travel trailers are parked along downtown Miami, Oklahoma’s Main Street this week for the Silver on 66 Airstream Rally, a…
Oct 23
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Route 66 Americana Archive
2
Santa Monica’s Iconic Pier Sign Comes Down After 85 Years — Bound for Las Vegas Before a 2028 Return
The blue neon Santa Monica Pier sign, one of the most photographed landmarks on the entire length of Route 66, is coming down after 85 years.
Oct 23
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Route 66 Americana Archive
2
Volunteers Clear 260 Pounds of Litter From Historic Route 66 in Flagstaff
Twenty-two volunteers spent Saturday collecting litter along Historic Route 66 as the highway approaches its 100th anniversary, according to the Arizona…
Oct 23
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Route 66 Americana Archive
1
0:11
$6 a Gallon on the Mother Road: California’s Route 66 Centennial Sticker Shock
Motorists rolling into California this spring to celebrate the 100th anniversary of U.S.
Oct 22
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Route 66 Americana Archive
1
1
Kansas Governor Candidate Calls Route 66’s 13.2 Miles “Absolutely Important,” Pitches Balanced Energy Policy
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Cindy Holscher and Republican nominee Ty Masterson each spoke for 15 minutes to a packed house at the Maple & Rose…
Oct 21
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Route 66 Americana Archive
1
5:07
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