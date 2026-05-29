Frequency 66 is built for the road — whether you’re behind the wheel somewhere along the Mother Road, packing the car for your own Route 66 trip, or just want a little piece of the highway wherever you are. There’s no wrong way to appreciate Route 66, and Frequency 66’s programming is designed to meet you however you’re listening: as background for a long drive, research for a trip still ahead of you, or simply a daily connection to the road and the small towns that built it.

The programming runs on a real-time, 24-hour cycle — a genuine radio-style lineup rather than an on-demand grab-bag. Mornings open with Route 66 Morning and The Daily Drive, then hand off to the Pier to Pier Podcast through midday. Afternoons bring Mother Road Meals, Rebuilding Main Street, and Route 66 Round Table, with the evening turning to Jukebox on Route 66 and Route 66 After Hours to close out the night. Shows like Mother Road Meals and Rebuilding Main Street air twice a day, so the schedule flexes around your drive time instead of asking you to plan around it.

It all originates from the main studio in Galena, Kansas — the Hometown of Route 66 — with additional hubs and studios set to open in 2027, extending Frequency 66’s reach further down the road.

Frequency 66 and their 24-hour programming schedule:

3 AM – 4 AM🎵 Jukebox on Route 66

4 AM – 7 AM🌅 Route 66 Morning

7 AM – 8 AM🚗 The Daily Drive

8 AM – 12 PM🛣️ Pier to Pier Podcast

12 PM – 2 PM🍽️ Mother Road Meals — Breakfast and Lunch

2 PM – 4 PM🏗️ The Main Street of America

4 PM – 5 PM🗣️ Route 66 Round Table

5 PM – 7 PM🍽️ Mother Road Meals — Dinner and Happy Hour

7 PM – 9 PM🎵 Jukebox on Route 66

9 PM – 11 PM🏗️ The Main Street of America

11 PM – 3 AM🌙 Route 66 After Hours

#frequency66 promotes a culture of inclusion and respect through interviews, content creation, live events and partnerships that educate, enrich, and empower people to create a positive social environment for all, regardless of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, or physical or intellectual ability.